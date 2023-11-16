Jim Ross Checks In With Update On His Health, AEW Hiatus

How is Jim Ross doing these days?

Allow “Good Ole’ J.R.” to tell you himself.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator recently spoke with co-host Conrad Thompson on his “Grilling J.R.” podcast about his health and how he will still be missing a few more weeks of work with AEW.

“I’m pretty good, Conrad,” Ross stated during the episode. “Had a busy week at the doctors’, and trying to get all these little things taken care of. They’re not little things if you let them go.”

Ross continued, “So anyway, I’m getting better, I think. Still gonna be off work for a few more weeks, and then we’ll just move on, and hopefully it’ll work out. I had a long doctor’s meeting yesterday, over two hours. You know how it goes. Getting old is the shits.”

Check out the complete episode at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.