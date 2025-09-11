Jim Ross Comments On Rumors Of Chris Jericho Returning To WWE

Rumors have been swirling about Chris Jericho’s future, with reports suggesting that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing him back once his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025.

On his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross weighed in on the speculation, praising Jericho’s value both in and out of the ring and expressing his hope that Jericho remains with AEW.

He said, “He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him. We can use his skill set, his leadership. I see him countless times talking to some kid in the corner and talking about their character or their presentation. He’s got time for everybody and he’s smart as hell. He’s a student of the game in the true sense of the word. He’s a born coach.”

Jericho, one of the most decorated performers in wrestling history, has been with AEW since its launch in 2019 and was crowned the company’s first World Champion.

His contract runs through the end of 2025, leaving plenty of time for speculation about where he might end up next.