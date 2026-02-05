Jim Ross Criticizes WWE’s Handling Of AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Match

Jim Ross has expressed disappointment with how WWE handled AJ Styles’ apparent retirement bout at the Royal Rumble. While Styles’ career was on the line against Gunther, Ross felt the moment ultimately lacked the emotional impact such a milestone deserved.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross suggested that the event’s setting played a role in the subdued reaction. In his view, a potential farewell for a performer of Styles’ stature should have been treated with far greater spectacle than what unfolded in Saudi Arabia. “I was a little underwhelmed after the match with Gunther and AJ,” Ross said. “I was a little underwhelmed. I thought it should have been a bigger dog and pony show. That’s just me, but that’s how I felt when the match was over.”

Following the match, Styles briefly teased retirement by removing his gloves before ultimately putting them back on—sparking speculation that a farewell tour could be on the horizon. Ross, however, questioned whether fans should expect to see “The Phenomenal One” competing outside WWE while still under contract.

Despite his skepticism, Ross admitted that the chance to call another AJ Styles match would be more than enough to entice him back behind the commentary desk. “Oh, hell yeah, I’d be great. That certainly give me ample encouragement to return to the road to know that I got to call an AJ Styles TV men event when I got back,” Ross stated. “But I do think he’s done as a full timer. If I were him, I’d pick my spots and work only when I wanted to and where I wanted to with who I wanted to. He’s got. He’s earned that.”

Ross also dismissed the idea of WWE allowing Styles to wrestle for other promotions as part of a farewell run, citing the inherent risk involved when a top star competes outside the company’s control. “I don’t see how the hell WWE could risk, you know, get hurt in somebody else’s ring,” he added.

While Styles’ future remains uncertain, Ross’ comments highlight a belief shared by many longtime observers—that if the end is approaching, AJ Styles has more than earned the right to dictate how, when, and where his final matches take place.