Jim Ross Gives Update On Health Of WWE Legend Jerry Lawler

How is “The King” doing these days?

Jim Ross gave a health update on the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast on his former WWE Attitude Era broadcast partner Jerry Lawler.

“Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour, I think that’s going to happen,” Ross said. “The two of us. That combination, not sounding egocentric, there are a lot of good announcers and a lot of announcers doing their best work, which is great.”

Ross continued, “I can hear some of my phraseology in everybody, certain phrases. Talking to Jerry was great and I think we would do really well in the autograph world. If we can get Lawler healthy with prayers and good wishes. I know he has to get his knee replaced, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.