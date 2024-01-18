Jim Ross Provides Update On His AEW Contract Status And Rumors Of Him Calling Sting’s Retirement Match

Jim Ross discussed his contract status on the latest “Grilling JR” podcast. Ross stated that while he wants to call Sting’s final match alongside Tony Schiavone, and Tony Khan agrees, this is not a done deal until he re-signs with AEW. His contract expires on February 14.

“It seems to be that it just makes sense that the original two guys that called the very first Sting-Flair match if they were available and could still carry their share of their water, would be a good opportunity,” Ross said. “I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I’ve mentioned ad nauseam…that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I’m sure that we will. I feel good about where I’m headed with Tony and AEW. I’d love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible.”

“We’re still at the same place right,” Ross said about his contract talks. “I gotta get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I’m not using it as a leverage ploy. It just seemed like it makes sense. I think the best booking is booking this logically and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me seems logical. So we’ll see how it all works out. It’s going to work out the way it’s supposed to be and we’ll see how it goes from there, but I’m happy with the way things are moving along.”

Ross added that he would need to sign a new contract with the company, so reports that he will be at AEW Revolution to call Sting’s final match are currently untrue. Ross is not currently scheduled to appear on that show, but if a new agreement is struck before Revolution, that could change.

On his diabetes starting to affect his eyesight:

“I don’t get out of my place here very much. I’m having a little issue driving because my diabetes is starting to have some effect on my eyesight. If is’t not one thing, it’s another. What a pain in the ass I’m becoming. I mean, I’m fine right now, but at night, driving, get the hell off the road. So I stay at home. It’s like driving bumper cars. I’m going to hit something. My depth perception is the shits right now, but I’m getting that addressed. It’s nothing I can’t handle or nothing that doesn’t happen to other people that have diabetic issues. My blood sugar is down and good. Everything’s great.”

