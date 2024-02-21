Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health, Says He Is Excited For His Future With AEW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to his official Twitter (X) account to provide another update on his health, while also revealing that he has been improving daily and he is excited for his future with the company.

Ross wrote, “First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility!”

“First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility! Using a cane for now. Improving daily. Broken hip responding well. Excited for my future with @AEW ! 🤠🙏”

You can check out Ross’ post below.