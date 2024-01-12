Jim Ross Reveals His AEW Contract Expires Next Month

On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed his plans to attend AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina. As mentioned in a previous report, Ross stated that Tony Khan agreed that Ross should call Sting’s final match.

Ross also revealed that his AEW contract will expire on February 14. Ross made this statement after Conrad Thompson joked that Vince McMahon was calling. Ross stated, “I can’t come til the 14th.”

Thompson followed up, “Is that the date when your contracts up? Valentine’s Day?” Ross responded, “Yeah.”

Ross stated that he hopes to renew with AEW and added, “I’d like to finish up in AEW. I gotta be realistic about things, Connie. We talk about these birthdays and I’m the same age as [Nick] Saban and [Bill] Belichick and all these cats. I love working with [AEW].”

Ross also mentioned that his health is improving and that he feels much better these days. He also mentioned seeing old friends from AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place, including Ric Flair.

