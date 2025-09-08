Jim Ross Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WCW Nitro’s Debut

During an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Vince McMahon’s initial reaction to the news of WCW Nitro’s launch.

Ross said, “I don’t think he was too high on it. I think he knew that it was inevitable. They’re there for the fight and for the competition, and so we kind of knew that things like that were going to happen. Just didn’t know when or exactly the mythology and how it’s going to go down.”

On why it wasn’t a shocker that Lex Luger appeared on the first Nitro:

“Nobody was shocked that Luger made that move, because his character sometimes was in jeopardy, but he was a big star, and it gave him attention and created awareness, and that’s what they wanted to do, and they succeeded.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

