AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including what he will miss the most about wrestling when he retires.

Ross said, “When I leave wrestling, that’s what I’m going to miss most, the interaction with the talents. Not necessarily just on the calls, but after the show, before the show.”

