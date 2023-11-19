Jim Ross Says WWE Survivor Series Has Been Hot-And-Cold Over The Years

WWE Survivor Series is a unique concept, and one that presents some booking challenges for the creative team.

Jim Ross knows this first-hand.

The AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his “Grilling J.R.” podcast about how the WWE Survivor Series theme has been hot-and-cold over the years, and presents challenges due to the main event taking ten of your top talents out of the mix for just one match.

“The whole Survivor Series thing was an interesting thing,” Ross said. “It’s been up and down hot and cold over the years. It’s just hard to put a show together where you’ve got a main event that takes ten talents out of your availability, and that’s kind of what Survivor Series became.”

Ross continued, “And the only way you pull that off is to have depth in the roster. And you know, when you’re using ten guys, two, five man teams, it’s very challenging to say the least.”

