Jim Ross Shares Positive Health Update, Set To Leave Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has provided fans with an encouraging update on his health, announcing that he is set to leave the hospital after an extended stay.

Ross took to X to share the good news, revealing that he is expected to be discharged this week. “Going home this Tuesday!” Ross wrote.

He also shared that he had spoken with fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. “Had a great phone visit with Steve Austin today. Biz is picking up!”

The update comes after Ross revealed last week that he had spent more than three weeks in the hospital.

At the time, the 74-year-old shared that he was on “Day 22 in the hospital in Norman,” referring to his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

Despite the lengthy hospitalization, Ross remained optimistic. “Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!”

Ross has not publicly disclosed the exact reason for his hospitalization, although it reportedly followed a fall.

In recent years, the legendary broadcaster has faced several significant health challenges. He successfully battled skin cancer in 2021 before being declared cancer-free, underwent hip surgery in 2024, and was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2025. Later that summer, Ross announced that he had once again beaten cancer.

Throughout his career, Ross has also dealt with Bell’s palsy.

Despite those health setbacks, Ross has continued to remain active within the wrestling industry.

On episodes of his Grilling JR podcast, he has periodically updated fans on his recovery while explaining that travel has been the biggest obstacle preventing a full-time return to AEW commentary.

His most recent appearance behind the microphone came at AEW Double or Nothing, where he called the Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

Everyone at PWMania wishes Jim Ross a continued smooth recovery and all the best as he returns home.