Update On Jack Perry’s AEW Contract Status

Jack Perry’s future with AEW remains uncertain, as a new report indicates he has yet to sign a new contract with the company.

Perry, who has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, is reportedly nearing the expiration of his current deal.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez provided the latest update on the negotiations. “As of last week, he was not. It’s possible he signed today, but I think he’s still unsigned,” Alvarez said. The update follows previous reports indicating that Perry’s contract was set to expire “at any moment” and that discussions regarding a new agreement were ongoing.

While the expectation has been that Perry will eventually re-sign with AEW, Alvarez noted that no deal has been finalized.

One of AEW’s original roster members, Perry has enjoyed considerable success during his time with the company. His accomplishments include reigns as TNT Champion, National Champion, World Tag Team Champion as one-half of Jurassic Express, and FTW Champion before that title was retired. Perry also captured the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021.

In recent weeks, Perry has experienced a downturn in momentum. He was eliminated from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by Mark Davis, who had also defeated him weeks earlier to capture the National Championship during the Fairway to Hell special. Most recently, Perry came up short against Zack Sabre Jr. on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

For now, Perry’s contract status remains one of the more closely watched situations in AEW, with no official announcement regarding his long-term future.