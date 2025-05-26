Jim Ross Undergoing Colon Cancer Surgery, Says Retirement Is Not An Option

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross has revealed new details about his recent colon cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery, making it clear that he has no plans to retire.

Speaking candidly on his Grilling JR podcast just hours before undergoing surgery, Ross delivered an emotional and determined message to fans:

“This is crazy, on the eve of hours before my surgery, but it’s crazy to say I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy, getting well, and coming back and doing something for somebody, and we’ll see how that works out.”

Ross also expressed optimism about making a return in time for AEW All In: Texas this July:

“Hell yeah, I think so (I could be at All In Texas). Why not? Why not? The convalescent — time to recover is not long. There’s soreness and things like that that affect it… But I think I’ll be up and able to go in a couple of weeks.”

He praised Tony Khan and the Khan family for their continued support:

“Tony Khan called me which was nice. You know, Khan family has done an amazing job of taking care of J.R. since I signed with their company. He’s very talent-friendly. Maybe too friendly at times… I feel bad for him because he’s in a game that is really unique. But he’s not overmatched IQ-wise.”

Ross also gave his perspective on AEW’s backstage dynamics and how challenging the business can be:

“Wrestling’s a funny thing. The talent that work in the office are oftentimes — not all of them — but oftentimes, very self-serving. I was too, and I look back at my experience, I would never do that again. I’d let you fire me or get rid of me because I’m not that guy.”

Despite his recent diagnosis and numerous previous health battles — including skin cancer surgeries and long-term Bell’s Palsy — Ross is focused on recovery and making his return to the AEW broadcast team.

PWMania.com extends its best wishes to Jim Ross for a successful surgery and a full recovery.