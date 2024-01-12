Jimmy Hart Comments On If He Will Be Around The Royal Rumble This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently appeared as a guest on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hart commented on if he will be around the Royal Rumble this year:

“If they call me and call Hulk, you know me and Hulk are kind of a package. If they call Hulkster, I’ll be there. If they call me, I’ll be there, but with everything selling out now, they don’t need a lot of promotional stuff right now because they’re doing so well. I think the last show we did for them did a great rating too. It was Hulk and myself and I think it was a special on RAW. We had to fly and they put us on a private plane. It was such a great show and a great rating, but I was glad to go out with Hulk on that. Anytime they call me for anything, I’m still there, baby. So don’t send me no flowers because I ain’t dead yet.”

What we don’t see or know about Hulk Hogan:

“Hulk’s the real deal. I’ve seen him before. We used to do the Make-A-Wishes up there. I see him now in his beach shop. You know, Ron Howard, who’s his right hand man who runs all of his beach shops, the one in Orlando and the one down here in Clearwater, Ron will call me all the time. He’ll say, ‘There’s some Make-A-Wish kid coming down’, or ‘There’s somebody from the local hospital coming down.’ They don’t go, ‘Let’s get a camera crew out here. Let’s get a newspaper out here’ to really, you know, make people know what he’s doing. He’s very careful on that stuff and he takes time with him. He’ll rub their arm and go, ‘Man, let me get some some muscles from your muscles, man. This is what I need. I need this energy today.’ Hulk’s had 12 back operations. No matter how he’s been, hurt, sick, whatever, he always takes the time out. If somebody is on the street that needs something, we’ve been in the car, you will not believe so many times we’ve gone by somebody, you know, asking for money, you know, homeless or whatever and he’ll go, here. He’ll pull whatever he’s got out and give it to him. I’ve seen him give $100, $50, $25, you know, whatever he might have, but he does it continuously and I go, ‘Hulk, we’ve got to stop by the bank. If we go by many more truck stops or stops over here, you’re gonna be broke. He goes, ‘Brother, they need it though. They need it brother.’”

If he believes Hulk Hogan can have one final match:

“Let me tell you something. For some reason, even when we’re at the beach shop here and these matches come on, the matches he used to be in, all of a sudden, it’s like he’s Popeye the Sailor Man. Here comes to Spanish. He Hulks up and all of a sudden, I think he could do whatever he wants to do, but I’ll tell you what. He could still throw those punches. He can also use a chair if he had to. I think the fans would love to have him there, but they wouldn’t care if he could throw a punch if or if he couldn’t. Just to be in the building with Hulkamania and do that, they would be so thrilled for. I think there’s a lot of great moments coming up for Hulk in the future. Have you seen all the action figures he’s had out over this last six months? Oh, my God. I’ve got one out, but everywhere I go, it’s Hulk this, Hulk that. He’s stronger than ever right now. He’s got so many great things going on in his life. Of course, he just got married and he’s happy as heck right now. He’s a national treasure to all of us.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)