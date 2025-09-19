Jimmy Uso Says Jey’s Entrance Has Surpassed The Undertaker And The Rock

Jimmy Uso made waves during a Wrestlepalooza promotion panel when he boldly compared his brother Jey Uso’s entrance to some of WWE’s all-time greats.

Speaking with pride about Jey’s rise as a singles star, Jimmy claimed that his brother’s “yeet” energy has surpassed even the legendary walkouts of The Undertaker and The Rock.

“You see, he’s got the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker. Yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock. Yeah, I said it,” Jimmy declared. “This boy [Jey] come out here every day, dog, be yeeting and got the hope. That’s love, that’s present. That’s what we in now. I think it’s respect for the Usos. I think I’ve got goosebumps because it’s real. I think we now get the respect that we’ve been searching for and wanting. Every city that we go to, hands up, hands down. Yeet.”

The Uso brothers, who recently reunited on WWE television, will compete together at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. They’re set to face the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match, bringing family pride and renewed energy to one of WWE’s biggest cards of the year.