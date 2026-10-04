Jody Threat Explains Why She Asked For Her TNA Release

Former TNA Wrestling star Jody Threat spoke with Fightful’s Joe Pearl about various topics, including her reasons for requesting her release from the company.

Threat said, “I went to the office and asked for my release. They were so kind to give it to me and very understanding. The main reason is that I feel like I’m still getting better as a wrestler. My body still feels really good. There’s a few things on my pro wrestling bucket list that I really want to get done before I start declining. One of those things is going to Japan for like a substantial stay, a few months hopefully, where I can go into the Dojo and train really, really hard and wrestle really, really hard. I just feel like for me to be satisfied with my pro wrestling career, I need to get this done in my current state.”

On her free agency:

“Unfortunately, with that being said, I didn’t want to create any sort of barriers to being able to do that. So I asked for my release, and I’m a free agent. I’m currently trying to work on an opportunity like that. With that being said, my first phone call after my release was to Scott D’Amore, saying, ‘I’m a free agent.’ He said, ‘Come home.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I’m so happy to be here at Maple Leaf Pro. I feel like as a Canadian pro wrestler, it just makes sense. It’s exactly where I want to be.”

On her wrestling goals:

“I’m one of those people; I have lots of goals, but then I zero in on a few of them. So my immediate goal is to be successful in the match tomorrow, which I will be. Me and Alice will win. After that, my eyes will be on the Women’s Championship here. So whoever wins, watch out, because my eyes are on the gold. Beyond that, Japan is definitely on the wish list or the gold list, if you will. Then perhaps finding another home. Like, Maple Leaf Pro is my home, but like a wintertime home. I could be a snowbird. During the nice months, I’ll stay here with Maple Leaf Pro, but I need somewhere to go on the colder months.”

You can check out Threat’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)