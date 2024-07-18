Joe Hendry Addresses His TNA Wrestling Contract

Top TNA star Joe Hendry appeared on an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics including when his current contract with the company expires.

Hendry said, “We’ve got a while, but because of the working relationship, I really feel like anything is possible. I’m very thankful to TNA management. Any time, not once have I gone to them with an opportunity, and not once have they said no. I’ve gone to them and said, ‘I think this would be great.’ They always support me. There was a time recently, I went to TNA, they had some big matches for me coming up, and I said, ‘I want to go to Orlando and I want to train with Ace Steel and Natalya and Tyson Kidd. I’m going to go. If you want to help me facilitate this, I would appreciate it.’ They said, ‘What can we do to help?’ Whenever I’ve tried to invest in myself, TNA has helped me do that. They’ve been behind me all the way. They’re very giving to the ideas and opportunities that present themselves. I really feel like anything is on the table.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.