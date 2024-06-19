Joe Hendry Asks Fans To Make His WWE NXT Debut Video No. 1

People believe in Joe Hendry.

And they like him, too.

Following his surprise appearance in the contender battle royal on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the video of the WWE NXT debut of the TNA Wrestling star has garnered more likes than any video since WrestleMania XL.

He wants it to become number one.

“This is WWE ‘s second most liked video since WrestleMania,” Hendry said as the caption to a re-post of the X video of his appearance, which has pulled over four million views on X and 73K likes as of this writing. ”

Hendry continued, “Make It The Best and most liked video.”