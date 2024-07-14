Joe Hendry Shares His Thoughts On Working With AJ Francis In TNA

Top TNA star Joe Hendry recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including working with TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis in the company.

Hendry said, “With AJ. We have this love-hate thing. He’s absolute unbearable on social media. I’ve never been more thankful for the mute button in my entire life. If I ever challenge for the Digital Media Championship…have you seen some of the videos he’s posted with the title? Some of the things he’s done with the title? If I ever win the belt again, we have to get a new one made. All jokes aside, AJ is the perfect foil for what I do. Us working together is a really good example of everybody winning. The fans won, AJ won, I won. Everybody won. It was a great piece of business. We worked really well together and have really good chemistry, but we annoy the hell out of each other, so it’s a weird dynamic. I like him, but we hate each other. Oh yeah. If it wasn’t for AJ Francis, I’d be under a bridge somewhere [laughs]. The reason the stuff with AJ works so well is because you know it’s killing him on the inside. The reactions are real. That’s why it works. It kills him. Whether he agrees or disagrees, this is the difference. I’ve had people who don’t like the entrances and throw a tantrum. If AJ doesn’t like the entrance or what I’m going to say, he’ll voice his opinion, but regardless of what that is, he’ll go out and do his job to the best of his ability. That’s what a professional do. AJ Francis, it kills me to say it, but he’s way better than people think.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)