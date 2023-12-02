John Cena Addresses Randy Orton Picking SmackDown Brand After Returning To WWE

“The Viper” has landed on the blue brand, and “The Greatest of All-Time” thinks it’s incredible.

As noted, Randy Orton ultimately decided to sign on the dotted line to join the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster during the main event segment on this week’s post-Survivor Series episode last night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the show, which wrapped up with Orton hitting his new boss, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an ‘RKO out of nowhere,’ John Cena hopped on Twitter (X) and commented on Orton signing with the blue brand after making his long-awaited return to WWE.

“Absolutely incredible to see Randy Orton continue to excel after such a storied career,” Cena wrote on Saturday morning. “A massive pickup for SmackDown and a word to the wise … watch out for that RKO!”