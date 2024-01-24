John Cena Addresses The Possibility Of Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight on a number of topics including possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Cena said, “I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends.” “But when I say I’m done — in WWE, they say never say never and a lot of people retire and come back — I’m just being honest with myself.”

“There’s such a great new generation now as well. It’s time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day.”