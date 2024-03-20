John Cena Appears In A Video Announcing Manchester City’s US Tour

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena appeared in a video, where he helped Manchester City announce their 2024 US tour.
The video was posted by the official Twitter (X) account of the football club. Their 2024 US tour will include stops in Orlando, Columbus, and Chapel Hill, New York.
More information on the tour can be read at this link.
You can't see me?! @ErlingHaaland takes a call from his secret super fan, @JohnCena. pic.twitter.com/tcgRK69CQa
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2024