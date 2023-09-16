John Cena Comments On Interaction With The Rock On WWE SmackDown

John Cena and The Rock reunited on WWE television for the first time in years on Friday night.

After his interaction with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson backstage on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX program, Cena took to social media to react.

“The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans,” he wrote via Twitter (X). “Welcome home, The Rock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week Smackdown!”

