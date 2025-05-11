John Cena Destroys R-Truth At Post-WWE Backlash 2025 Media Scrum

The main event of Saturday night’s WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event saw R-Truth assist his childhood hero and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, in defeating Randy Orton. Truth interfered in the match, which ultimately led to Orton delivering an RKO to him.

Following the event, Cena attended the post-WWE Backlash media scrum and acknowledged that he needed to improve his interactions with the media. He expressed his intention to take a step in the right direction. However, before he could address the first question, Truth interrupted him.

Truth expressed his pride in Cena despite the fans claiming that Cena could no longer wrestle. Cena responded by telling Truth that he had crossed a line and warning him that if he said one more thing, there would be consequences. When Truth proceeded to say one more thing, Cena retaliated by putting him through a table.