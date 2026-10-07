John Cena Explains How WWE Falls Shaped His Fear Of Heights

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena spoke with E! News about various topics, including confronting his fear of heights in Matchbox: The Movie.

Cena said, “There were very many times where I thought like, ‘Oh, this is unsafe. This is where the stuntman is, this is where a professional is going to come in and make this look smooth. Hat’s off to Sam Hargrave for being like, ‘I’m going to second guess you there.’ Sam’s origin story, he started as a performer and is a second unit director and a coordinator. So, he knows what it feels like to fall. He knows what all the the rigs feel like, he knows what’s safe. He knows when the professionals need to come in. And he wanted to push the limit of, ‘Hey, I want you, John, to do as much as we possibly can.’ Because of Sam’s fluency, I got to face a lot of my fears and do a lot of things that I’m uncomfortable with.”

On how his fear of heights comes from WWE:

“And I think my fear of heights stems from falling down most of my life in the WWE, and knowing a fall that is going to hurt, and a fall that is going to injure, and a fall that it’s going to be greater than that. So I hadn’t been able to tackle that fear, I was still very scared in doing all that stuff. I didn’t overcome my fear, but I promised Sam I would lean into the uncomfortable. And he promised me I would be safe, and we both delivered on our promise.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.