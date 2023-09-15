John Cena Had Personal Security Team In India, Roman Reigns’ Return Revealed

– Roman Reigns has a new booking. After signing a new deal in 2022 that sees him working fewer dates with WWE, the WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to return to television soon. Reigns will resurface on TV in the near future to promote his next match, which is scheduled for November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

– John Cena has been kept safe since returning to WWE. The future WWE Hall of Fame legend had a large security team following him around India at all times when he traveled to work the WWE Superstar Spectacle show. Cena is scheduled to appear on “The Grayson Waller Effect” tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.