John Cena Reveals Which WWE Legend Grayson Waller Reminds Him Of

Who does Grayson Waller remind you of?

For John Cena, it’s The Miz.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” recently appeared as a guest on WWE’s The Bump for an interview promoting Saturday’s WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

During the interview, Cena explained how Waller reminds him of The Miz.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Grayson Waller reminding him of The Miz: “Grayson reminds me a whole lot of Miz, like a lot. From all of Miz’s confidence/arrogance, he’s been here 19 years and he’s one of the most reliable, decorated, and elite performers in WWE history. The fact that he’s been here for 19 years and continues to crush it, I think that says good things about Grayson Waller. I like to see somebody come in with confidence. Looking back on my existence, I wish I had more confidence.”

On how he wishes he had Waller’s swagger when he first came to WWE: “I wish I had Grayson Walker’s swagger when I slapped Kurt Angle back in 2002. Instead, I timidly shook The Undertaker’s hand when I should have slapped him too. I didn’t have that ruthless aggression, he’s got it. I admire that and we all have something to learn, everyday is a chance to learn and grow and he’s got a few things to learn. As somebody who’s got a little more in-ring wisdom, I want to shake him. He’ll find all that stuff out, he’s got the first ingredient, he believes in who he is.”

