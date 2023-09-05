John Cena Says He’s Grateful For Opportunity To Work WWE Superstar Spectacle In India

John Cena is ready for his WWE in-ring debut in India this month.

Ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8, 2023 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, John Cena wrote about his excitement for being able to perform at the show.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to the WWE and WWE Universe for this opportunity,” Cena wrote via his official Twitter (X) page on Tuesday. “WWE Superstar Spectacle will be an experience that means the world to me, excited to get to India!”

Cena is scheduled to team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to take on the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at the WWE India special event this coming Friday.

Also scheduled for the show is Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the WWE Women’s World Championship.