John Cena To Appear On NXT Next Tuesday Night

“The Greatest of All-Time” is coming to WWE NXT.

On Tuesday’s post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA, it was announced that John Cena will be appearing on next week’s episode.

As the road to NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 continues next Tuesday night, Cena will appear on the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, as he will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for his match.

Hayes is scheduled to go one-on-one against fellow former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker on next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.