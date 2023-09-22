John Cena’s Updated WWE Schedule: Cena Set For Fastlane

John Cena’s dates for WWE continue to pick up.

On Friday, the company confirmed the future Hall of Fame legend for their next premium live event.

WWE released a new promotional graphic for the special event, which takes place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 7, 2023.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated confirmed dates as part of John Cena’s WWE return.

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown)

* Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN (Fastlane PLE)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

* Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Crown Jewel PLE)