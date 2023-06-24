John Morrison Debuts As Johnny TV, Joins QTV Crew On AEW Rampage (Video)

Johnny TV has arrived!

Who?

Johnny TV!

Although it was said like it was common knowledge on the AEW Rampage broadcast on Friday night, to those unaware, Johnny TV is former WWE Superstar John Morrison, and he has joined the QTV gang in All Elite Wrestling.

Johnny TV came to the ring and attacked The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn in a segment that also featured Holly Cameron, QT Marshall and Aron Solo of the QTV crew.

Check out video footage of Johnny TV’s AEW debut below.