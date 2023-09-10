Johnny Gargano Returns From Hiatus At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

When WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, a WWE star returned to in-ring action for the first time in nearly two months. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a street fight.

Johnny Gargano returned to action at the show, wrestling Omos in a singles match but falling short of a victory. This was his first match since losing to Omos at a live event on July 30th.

Gargano has kept him off television while Tommaso Ciampa searches for him. His most recent television appearance was on the May 15th RAW, where he competed in the WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal.

