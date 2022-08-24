Johnny Gargano Thanks Fans, Reveals Nixed WWE Merchandise, Reacts to Theme Song

Johnny Gargano says his big WWE comeback on this week’s RAW still feels like a dream.

After his big surprise return on Monday night, Gargano thanked the Toronto, Ontario, Canada crowd at the Scotiabank Arena on Twitter this afternoon.

“Last night still feels like a dream.. Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out! [smiling face with open mouth & tightly-closed eyes emoji] Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Wrestling is so cool. [heart emoji],” he wrote.

Additionally, Gargano responded to a tweet from the official WWE account announcing that his “Rebel Heart” theme song was being played.

Gargano replied, “Let’s get it back on Spotify and Apple Music for all the kind folks out there!”

Gargano also asked fans to assist him in getting his own Funko Pop figure released. One fan expressed his hope that Gargano’s WWE comeback would result in more discussion of a Gargano Funko Pop figure. In response, Gargano said that a number was going to be released just before he left the company in December.

“They had one scheduled to come out and then I left.. so it didn’t. So let’s start the campaign to get it back!,” Gargano wrote back to the fan.

As of the time of writing, the WWE Shop has not added any new Gargano merchandise.

Gargano was reportedly added to WWE’s internal roster as a RAW babyface Superstar, but as of this writing, he has still not been added to the website’s public roster.

