Jon Moxley & Adam Cole Both Injured At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Rey Fenix picked up the victory over Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to become the new AEW International Champion. This ending, however, was not the original planned outcome.

A report from PWInsider states that there was a backstage belief that Moxley may have sustained a concussion during the bout, possibly changing the match’s initial plan. Reports indicate that Jon Moxley was supposed to retain his title.

The Wrestling Observer reported that Moxley appeared injured during his match after taking Fenix’s Black Fire Driver. Moxley’s head appeared to be driven into the mat, which made Moxley seem to call for referee Rick Knox to count the pin even though it was not the planned finish to the match. Knox didn’t initially count to three, even though Moxley did not kick out. Fenix then delivered a second Black Fire Driver when Knox counted three for the pin.

Dave Meltzer would later take to Twitter to confirm that Jon Moxley suffered a mild concussion.

The injuries, unfortunately, did not stop there. PWInsider also broke the news that later in the night, Adam Cole was hurt during the Samoa Joe vs. MJF World title match. Cole appeared to injure his ankle after jumping off the entrance ramp to the floor during his run-in spot, which saw Cole’s ROH tag team champion partner MJF retain his AEW World Title over Samoa Joe.

Bryan Alvarez would later post an update that Cole was on his way to the hospital after landing awkwardly from jumping off the ramp.

As of this writing, there is currently no up date on what type of injury Cole sustained or his current condition.