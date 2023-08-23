Jon Moxley Appears In Popular Vlog, Trends Worldwide After Hitting A Blunt

“The Death Rider” was recently trending worldwide.

Jon Moxley was trending after showing up on DailyOoze’s WrestleMania video blog, which was filmed around the time he worked the GCW Bloodsport show.

The video features the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member walking into frame and taking a hit of the video blogger’s blunt.

Moxley is scheduled to face Rey Fenix at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2023 special event on TBS.