Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At AAW: Art Of War (Video)

Jon Moxley turned up at an independent pro wrestling event on Thursday night.

The Blackpool Combat Club leader made a surprise appearance at the AAW: Art Of War 2023 special event.

Mox interfered in the main event of the show between Robert Anthony and Mance Warner. As the two were competing in the final match of the evening, the lights went out. When they came back on, Mox attacked Warner and took him out with his Death Rider signature move.

Check out video footage of the appearance via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.