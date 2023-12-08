Jon Moxley Says He Was Never Scared Of RUSH, Discusses Next Week’s Match With Swerve Strickland

AEW star Jon Moxley took part in a backstage interview with the company following his recent win over RUSH in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. During the interview, Moxley talked about how he was never scared of El Toro Blanco to begin with.

Moxley said, “I had people acting all week like I was supposed to be scared of RUSH, supposed to be scared of this guy. He’s a lot of bark, dudes have been barking at me my entire life and it never turns out that they have much bite. Was it a hard match? Yeah, hell yeah.”

He also talked about his highly-anticipated matchup with Swerve Strickland on next week’s Winter Is Coming special episode of Dynamite.

“Will next week against Swerve be a hard match? Yeah, hell yeah. But as they say, it’s a shame for the helmsman to be surprised when the wind is unfavorable. This is the Continental Classic baby, it’s supposed to be hard. Swerve Strickland’s got a lot of buzz… he’s cheap. Being at the top of this sport and staying there is another thing entirely and it’s very, very costly. For a guy like you in your position, it’s right about now when you realize that it’s a price you’re not willing to pay. Are you going to be the guy who takes me out? Whatever will be, will be. Next week, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and the ghosts and demons that always chase me to the ring. This is gonna be something you’ve never attempted to do before, and it’s gonna be a long night, so I suggest you pack a lunch.”

You can check out Moxley’s comments below.

EXCLUSIVE: @JonMoxley delivers a message to his next #AEWContinentalClassic GOLD LEAGUE opponent @swerveconfident, after his blistering battle against RUSH on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o09mSfzqFr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2023



