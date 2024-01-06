Jon Moxley Set To Compete In No DQ Match At NJPW Battle In The Valley

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, who came up short at this past Thursday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event when he battled Will Ospreay and eventual winner David Finlay in an IWGP Global Championship matchup, made an appearance at the Japanese pro wrestling company’s New Year Dash!! event the next night.

During the show, Moxley was confronted by Shingo Takagi and the two highly-physical talents agreed to face each other in a No Disqualification match at the Battle in the Valley event on Saturday, January 13th.