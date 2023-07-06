Jon Moxley Talks About Possibly Making History With Potential Title Win In NJPW

Jon Moxley likes the idea of making history.

The Blackpool Combat Club leader spoke with Tokyo Sports this week while working the NJPW STRONG Independence Day shows.

During the interview, the AEW star was asked about possibly going after the IWGP Heavyweight Championship currently held by SANADA.

If he were to win the title, Moxley would be one of few who can claim world title success in WWE, AEW and NJPW.

“I’ve been WWE World Heavyweight Champion and AEW World Champion, but I’m not IWGP World Heavyweight Champion yet,” Mox told Tokyo Sports. “If I were to fight SANADA, I’d have an image of myself as the IWGP World Champion, so I think it would be interesting.”

