Jon Moxley To Face Jack Perry At NJPW Sakura Genesis

Jon Moxley is set to make his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The NJPW Sakura Genesis card for April 6th has been revealed by the promotion. Tetsuya Naito will be the main main, defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the 2024 New Japan Cup tournament winner.

The co-main event will feature EVIL defending the NEVER Openweight Title against Shingo Takagi. Finally, Moxley will team up with Shota Umino to take on HOUSE OF TORTURE (Jack Perry and Ren Narita).

Perry has been out of AEW since All In due to the CM Punk incident, which AEW President Tony Khan is still reportedly upset about.

Here’s the rest of the show card:

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: SHO (champion) vs. YOH

IWGP Tag Team Championships: Chase Owens & KENTA (champion) vs. Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships — Three-Way Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) (champions) vs. Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA vs. Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP)

Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado vs. T.M.D.K. (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Gedo & David Finlay

DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)