Jordynne Grace Says She Got In Trouble After WWE NXT Match

WWE star Jordynne Grace recently appeared on “Unlikely” with Adrian Hernandez to discuss a variety of topics, including an incident from last summer when she and Giulia faced backlash backstage following their match in NXT. On May 6, 2025, Grace fought Giulia in a highly acclaimed #1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Grace emerged victorious in the intense back-and-forth battle.

According to Grace, it was her use of the Michinoku Driver during the match that led to trouble for both her and Giulia backstage.

Grace said, “I’ll give you a little behind-the-scenes information. We got in trouble for that match. They just said it was too much. I do the Michinoku Driver; at the time, I didn’t know they don’t do the Michinoku Driver from Japan here. They do the one where you sit the person out all the way. I didn’t know that was a thing until after this match.”

On how she wants to run it back with Giulia on the main roster:

“It was not taken very well, but I loved the match. I love wrestling Giulia; she’s awesome! I cannot wait to wrestle her again. Those matches are really the best moments for me because that’s when the wrestlers really get to feel something, right? They feel like it’s real. It is real, but it’s like real in that moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)