Josh Alexander Names Chris Jericho, Cope, & Kenny Omega As Dream Matches In AEW

AEW star Josh Alexander recently spoke with the Wrestling Classic about various topics, including his tag team in TNA Wrestling, The North, alongside NXT’s Ethan Page.

Alexander said, “I mean, we were an awesome tag team. I think if you stack us up side by side with Beer Money or any of those tag teams, and you like have a very like decent perspective of looking at it, we stack up side by side with any of the greatest tag teams in TNA history. But our run was short. We are the longest reigning tag team champions in company history until anybody eclipses that, so we will be in the history books.”

On which members of the AEW roster he wanted to wrestle against:

“I could give you like 40 right now, but Jericho and Edge [Cope] are up there just for the Canadian roots, Omega, like those three are like people I’ve never wrestled. They’re Canadian wrestlers through and through. I’m a Canadian as well and I champion this country every time I can. So to be able to wrestle them would be a dream come true … I would love to do something with Swerve Strickland and then I’ve wrestled Konosuke Takeshita, we’re in a group together but I know one day we can do amazing stuff. Same thing with a Kyle Fletcher, a Will Ospreay … the first three though, like Jericho, Edge and Omega are like the top three in my mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.