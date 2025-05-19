Kairi Sane Spotted Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed that Kairi Sane is backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, marking her first physical presence at a WWE event since suffering an injury late last year.

Sane, a member of the Damage CTRL faction, has been out of action since December 2024. In April 2025, she provided a personal update via social media, revealing that she had torn a ligament in her thumb and underwent successful surgery to address the injury.

While it’s unclear if Sane will appear on-screen tonight, her presence backstage has already generated buzz regarding her imminent return to in-ring action and the potential revival of Damage CTRL alongside IYO SKY and Asuka.

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is also set to feature:

AJ Styles & Penta vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Money in the Bank qualifying matches

Logan Paul confirmed to appear

