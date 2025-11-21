Karl Anderson Shoots Down Rumors About Andrade’s Backstage Behavior

On the latest Talk’n Shop podcast, Karl Anderson addressed online reports claiming that Andrade, the Crash Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion, left a recent Tijuana event “in a heap” and upset. Anderson, who was at the show, denied the claims and said the story was completely inaccurate.

“There were reports that Andrade, The Crash Lucha Libre champion, was there and left in a heap and was angry and got in trouble and left,” Anderson said. “I’m here to say that I was there with Andrade, side by side with him, doing the signing, signing with the fans. Lots of incredible fans in Tijuana.”

Anderson explained that both he and Doc Gallows were present for the entire event and that their own match was the semi-main event. After the autograph session, Anderson saw Andrade backstage and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“Signing was finished. He went backstage. We went backstage. He watched us win the Tijuana Crash Lucha Libre Tag Team Championships. He watched the whole show,” Anderson said. “We left before Andrade left as soon as our match was finished… His face was smiling and it was happy, and he was fine, and there was no heat, no issues in the story, non issue.”

Anderson also commented on the broader speculation surrounding Andrade’s current career status, which has included a departure from WWE and recent absences from AEW programming. Anderson made it clear he knows the real situation but will not reveal it publicly.

“I asked him a couple of questions… I’m not going to dig into my guys. This business is so insane. I’m not going to dig into what legal shit he has going on,” Anderson said. He added, “I know his story. I know it, I know it, but it’s not my due diligence to sit here and tell everybody what’s going on. I know what’s going on, but my point is, no one knows what’s going on besides me.”

Anderson ended by sending support to Andrade, whom he previously wrestled in the 2011 G1 tournament. “I’m sure something will come out soon. But most importantly, I just hope my amigo is doing alright, and he is. I saw him in person. He looks great. He’s doing good.”

The Good Brothers — Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows — won the Crash Lucha Libre Tag Team Championships at the event.