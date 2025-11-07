Karrion Kross And Scarlett Say They’re Making More Money Post-WWE

Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently joined Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman for an in-depth discussion about their post-WWE lives — and surprisingly, both revealed that they’re earning more money now than they did during their WWE run.

Scarlett said she wanted to share that message to reassure current talent who may be worried about potential releases or career uncertainty.

“This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it’s something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out—‘Am I, you know, going to get released?’—might want to hear this,” Scarlett explained. “We are making more than we were making there. And we were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we’re doing than we were at WWE.

And WWE pays great, but it can be done if you hustle. So, if anyone right now in any company has fear that you’re going to get released—‘What am I going to do?’—work hard. You know, keep your social media going. You’re going to be fine.”

Kross elaborated on the many revenue opportunities available to independent wrestlers today, including digital media, licensing, and fan engagement platforms.

“You have the shows, you have independent merchandising, you have toys, there are independent video games being developed that a lot of people don’t know about,” Kross said. “They’re looking for unsigned talent. There are conventions.”

Scarlett added practical advice for wrestlers looking to thrive outside the WWE system:

“Monetize your Twitter, monetize your Instagram, you can make money off your YouTube channel. There are all these different avenues.”

Kross concluded by emphasizing the creative and financial freedom of being an independent performer:

“Your income will not solely come from the independent shows per se, but being an independent contractor and not under the umbrella of somewhere, you have a whole world wide open.”

The couple currently travel globally for appearances, conventions, and independent promotions, while continuing to expand their brand through social media and digital ventures.