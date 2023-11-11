Kayla Braxton Says She Won’t Be Able To Work Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Kayla Braxton won’t be at WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

The WWE broadcast team member surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s show to reveal that due to her losing her voice, she won’t be able to work the show this evening.

“Little under the weather today and have zero voice, so I won’t be at SmackDown tonight,” Braxton wrote. “Only way I would be able to interview anyone is if I mimed… which would actually be pretty entertaining.”

Braxton added, “Anyway, I’m on the mend and I’ll be back next week! Happy Friday everyone!”

