Kazuchika Okada Discusses A Possible Match Against CM Punk

NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with SI.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Okada commented on a potential match against AEW’s CM Punk. Okada said the following:

“I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine [laughs]. But if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.”

Okada also addressed Bryan Danielson ahead of their match at Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV event:

“I haven’t seen many of his matches since he went to WWE. When I saw the time limit draw he wrestled with Kenny Omega in AEW, I knew he and I could do something incredible. I have respect for him. There’s no hate here. I think that’s the appeal—just pure, competitive wrestling.”