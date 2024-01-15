Kazuchika Okada Files To Trademark His Nickname

Top NJPW star Kazuchika Okada filed to trademark the term “Rainmaker” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last January 12th for entertainment services.

Okada’s deal with NJPW is set to expire later this month and even though he is expected to stay with the promotion, The Rainmaker has significant interest from AEW and WWE.

You can check out the full description below:

“Mark For: RAINMAKER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”