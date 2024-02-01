Kazuchika Okada Issues Statement Following The Expiration Of His NJPW Contract

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, who is one of, if not the biggest free agent in pro wrestling following the expiration of his NJPW contract at 12MN Japan Standard Time, took to his official (X) account to comment on his free agency as well as the fans supporting him and the company for the past 17 years.

Okada wrote, “Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!”

You can check out Okada’s post below.