Kazuchika Okada’s Final Two NJPW Matches Revealed

Kazuchika Okada is nearing the end of his time in NJPW, and he is expected to leave the promotion and relocate to the United States to begin the next chapter in his successful career.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Okada will join AEW after finishing his contract with NJPW. It’s unclear when he’ll debut with All Elite Wrestling or who his first feud will be against.

Okada’s final two NJPW matches have been announced, and they will take place on the New Beginning in Sapporo cards on February 23 and 24.

Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH will face Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, and Callum Newman on the first show, while the following night he will team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ishii, Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI to face Matt Riddle, Cobb, Great-O-Khan, Henare, and Akira.

Tama Tonga will also work his final match with NJPW on the 24th, teaming up with Tanga Loa to face fellow Guerillas of Destiny stablemates Hikuleo and ELP.